Here’s how fast the bottom has fallen out of the Biden administration on energy policy: On day one in office, President Biden effectively ended the Keystone pipeline with the stroke of a pen. Almost seven months later, with gas prices putting the pinch on Americans’ wallets, the Biden admin is begging OPEC+ to pump more oil.

Clearly this administration knows it has a problem on its hands with fuel prices, so Biden delivered some remarks today. In his pitch for a fresh round of a few trillion dollars more in spending, Biden tried to sell the plan by letting Americans know there are no gas tax increases in the bill (the inflation is taxing enough):

Biden: One key thing about the infrastructure bill that just passed the Senate is there are no gas tax increases, no gas tax increases. I made that absolutely clear that I would not raise gas taxes. I'm glad everyone in the Senate seemed to agree with that. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) August 11, 2021

Then Biden tried to put a positive spin on high gas prices, and it’s a big ol’ fail:

BIDEN: “Gas prices are lower than they were early in this decade, but they're still high enough to create a pinch on working families." pic.twitter.com/f1jwnb7PWD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 11, 2021

“At least you’re not paying as much for gas as you were the last time I worked in the White House” is some kind of spin.

Biden: "Hey you should thank me! Gas prices were worse under Obama. I'm going to ignore the Trump years though because then I'd just sound dumb for bringing this up". https://t.co/S6zKTRRT8Y — Chad Hasty (@ChadHastyRadio) August 11, 2021

And that makes $3+/gal acceptable to him? He’s out of touch. — Chuckie's Hackin (@ChuckiesHackin) August 11, 2021

Here is President “climate change” crowing about not increasing taxes on fossil fuels. This is when policy/ideology collides with the real world — David Schmidt (@drpepperdavid) August 11, 2021

That’s the same president who said he wants airplanes of the future to run on cooking oil who this morning begged OPEC+ to pump more oil.