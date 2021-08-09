The Colorado Rockies “update” on their investigation into allegations that a fan yelled the N-word during a game contained no apology, but they did find that the fan was actually yelling to get the attention of the team’s mascot, Dinger. However, many in the media didn’t feel the need to wait before reporting the story as fact.

A tweet from USA Today baseball columnist Bob Nightengale was featured in Drew Holden’s thread on the media covering themselves in more glory for not waiting until the facts were known before spouting off:

After several hours, Nightengale acknowledged reality, but gave a reason:

Wow, that’s something else.

Its’ always special when someone who works in media just admits they’ll run with a story that fits their preconceived notions.

Very telling.

With the media, it’s more of an instinct than a kneejerk reaction.

She might be waiting a while.

Tags: Bob NightengaleColorado Rockiesracism