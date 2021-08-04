Earlier today Fox News’ Bill Melugin reported that the federal government has “released over 7,000 Covid-positive migrants” into the city of McAllen, Texas since February.

Meanwhile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped some harsh reality on the Biden White House and their “priorities”:

Clearly the message was received at the White House, and Jen Psaki fired back by completely ignoring the point:

Trending

There’s something missing from that tweet. Psaki sure was careful to not address Gov. DeSantis’ point about illegals and Covid pouring across the southern border:

The Biden administration is doing nothing but encouraging and allowing a massive number of people to enter the U.S. illegally.

The Biden White House is so shameless they’re trying to portray DeSantis as being against the vaccine.

DeSantis spox Christina Pushaw appreciated Psaki sharing the video:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: border surgeCOVID-19illegal immigrationJen PsakiJoe BidenRon DeSantis