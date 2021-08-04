Two of the Texas Democrats who fled to Washington, DC tweeted last month about how proud they are of what’s being done to keep state Republicans from voting on legislation:

Now it’s being reported that the pair of Dems aren’t only not in Washington, DC, but they’re not even in the country:

However, the Dems on flee-ibuster issued a challenge:

Did they really want to go there? Probably not:

Whoops! Be careful what you ask for.

It’s hardly surprising that not everybody believes they bought non-refundable tickets to Portugal last year?

And don’t forget that these are the same Democrats that the Dallas Dems asked everybody to send them care packages (salsa, Dr. Pepper, etc).

A lot of questions need to be asked.

