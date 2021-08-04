CNN often condemns Trump for what they call “the big lie,” and coming from the network that spreads BS daily the level of projection is incredible. Today’s example comes in the form of Alexander Vindman’s appearance and a claim he made with no pushback whatsoever:

Yes indeed, as Newsbusters noted, there is nothing too “sciency” for CNN to allow on their network:

This is CNN: Where guests can falsely yet freely declare 600,000 Americans died of COVID because Donald Trump wasn't impeached.@CNN isn't a news organization. https://t.co/oh7c9YDUEH — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) August 4, 2021

Vindman’s hawking a book so naturally there’s nothing he won’t say to woo potential buyers who were in the anti-Trump Resistance.