The Biden administration has rolled out the welcome mat for illegal entry at the southern border even for those who have tested Covid positive, all while Democrats call for vaccine mandates for citizens, masked kids in school, etc. Sen. Ted Cruz has seen more than enough:

In Joe Biden's America, they're back to mandating masks for Americans while his administration floods the streets with COVID-positive illegal immigrants in Texas. Enough is enough. The #BidenBorderCrisis is a disaster. https://t.co/roiUnOsa1Y — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) August 4, 2021

Biden and the Dems not ruling out supporting more lockdowns while opening the border sums it all up perfectly.

Where is the media? Where are the medical professionals? Why is everyone silent? #BidenBorderCrisis https://t.co/iAbOrmG0wu — AML (@lovetheUSofA) August 4, 2021

The media water carriers for the Democrats and many public officials will mostly avoid going out of their way to point those things out.