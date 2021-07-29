President Biden’s comments today about the handling of Covid-19 contained quite a bit of goalpost shifting, but one particular eye roll inducer was when Biden said there’s “too much fear and misinformation” being spread around.

Katie Pavlich helped the president (and many Democrats for that matter) locate their self-awareness:

Bingo! At least Biden told the truth on that one:

If Biden wants to see “fear and misinformation” he could watch Chuck Schumer explain why failure to pass the $3.5 trillion “infrastructure” bill could lead to millions dead in just “a few short years.”

