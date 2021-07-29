The fear-mongering some Democrats are putting out there in attempts to scare people into supporting their multitrillion-dollar “infrastructure” bill that will apparently also prevent humanity’s fiery demise went to the next level this week.

Sen. Chuck Schumer would like everybody to believe that if his pet bill doesn’t pass, hundreds of thousands or perhaps millions will be dead within “a few short years”:

Chuck must be exhausted from all the “we’re all gonna die” goalpost shifting over the last few decades.

And if Schumer ever does hit bottom, he’ll grab a diamond-tipped shovel and keep digging.

Tags: Climate changeglobal warmingSen. Chuck Schumer