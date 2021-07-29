The fear-mongering some Democrats are putting out there in attempts to scare people into supporting their multitrillion-dollar “infrastructure” bill that will apparently also prevent humanity’s fiery demise went to the next level this week.

Sen. Chuck Schumer would like everybody to believe that if his pet bill doesn’t pass, hundreds of thousands or perhaps millions will be dead within “a few short years”:

Missed this wild line from Schumer earlier: "COVID was horrible. But if we do nothing on climate, starting within a few short years from now, each year will be worse than COVID." COVID killed 4 million people, including more than 600K Americans. https://t.co/rsRvQ7a87C pic.twitter.com/UfkELmphZu — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 28, 2021

Chuck must be exhausted from all the “we’re all gonna die” goalpost shifting over the last few decades.

The "climate change is coming in a few years" threat has been recycled f9r yeeeeeears. LOL. It's a big joke. — Josh Talley (@jmtalley) July 29, 2021

Translation: Covid was awesome! We grabbed so much power. Now let's go all the way. https://t.co/0FgMhtKqaL — Jeff B (@ballabon) July 28, 2021

Democrats are terrible human beings. There’s no basement to their lies, demagoguery and hyperbole. https://t.co/otVXbd5Z14 — Jay Legend (@JayBelize23) July 29, 2021

And if Schumer ever does hit bottom, he’ll grab a diamond-tipped shovel and keep digging.