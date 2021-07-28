Remember about a year ago when “defund the police” was all the rage? Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkin was all aboard the move to shift police funding to social workers and other programs:

Earlier this week, I outlined my plan to:

– Invest in BIPOC communities

– Invest in young people and youth opportunity

– Rethink and reimagine policing, including culture and budgets

– Increase accountability and reform, including statewide reforms of police unions — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 29, 2020

Not every 9-1-1 call requires a police officer with a gun. That’s why Chief Best and @SeattlePD are conducting a deep review of SPD’s budget and assessing what functions could be moved to other departments or be removed entirely. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 29, 2020

This process will result in a bigger investment in behavioral health specialists, health care workers, social workers, domestic violence counselors, and addiction counselors who can better address community needs. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 29, 2020

We want to continue to listen to the community on the types of programs – like nurses in shelters or SFD's innovative Health One program – that we can expand while reducing SPD’s budget. — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 29, 2020

Roughly a year later, how did that all work out?

Seattle mayor calls for more police after six shootings in one weekendhttps://t.co/ByDsUu3ETr — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 28, 2021

Seattle mayor Jenny Durkan: "This past weekend serves as a reminder: there are many times and types of 911 calls that require a traditional sworn police officer to respond." Took over a year for that "reminder" to take hold.https://t.co/LhB9RUgpNv — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) July 28, 2021

Gee, who could have seen that coming? Progressive politicians, apparently.

After giving a few city blocks away to protestors and wanting to defund the police 🤣 https://t.co/uM3SkKsF5c — Grant Pruitt (@grantpruitt_) July 28, 2021

Didn’t they want to defund the police? — Ed Croken (@ECroken) July 28, 2021

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan Monday: "Over the past 17 months, the Seattle Police Department has lost 250 police officers which is the equivalent of over 300,000 service hours. We’re on path to losing 300 police officers." Wonder why? Flashback to the "Summer of Love" – pic.twitter.com/9Do5JwdvFJ — John Bachman (@JohnFBachman) July 28, 2021

And yet for some reason people in big cities will continue to vote for Democrats.

***

Related: