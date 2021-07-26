You’re aware that the progressive utopia of Los Angeles also has a major homeless problem:

According to Sheriff Alex Villanueva, Los Angeles County has half of the state's entire homeless population. https://t.co/fDWM8iP9mG — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) July 21, 2021

Here’s a video taken in an area of L.A. that is the end result of progressive policies in a nutshell:

4th and Vermont in L.A… notice the electric car charger 🔌 station on the left … This is the reality of “progressive” policy pic.twitter.com/l2JbpvMxeS — Make L.A Great Again 🇺🇸 – RECALLGAVIN2020.COM (@lalovestrump) July 26, 2021

Wow, that’s got it all! But if the homeless need to charge their electric cars, Gov. Newsom and Mayor Garcetti have it handled.

No excuse for this. None. https://t.co/evM4u3rkNZ — Alexandra Datig | Front Page Index (@alexdatig) July 26, 2021

And leftists are ok with this. It boggles my mind. This is not allowed in my red state. — Sangsil (@aubonpain5) July 26, 2021

This is what happens to your state when you continually vote in the same party. #RecallNewsom https://t.co/f6PlJwn2OW — Kevin Hobbes (@khobbes10) July 26, 2021

Bingo. The definition of insanity applies here.