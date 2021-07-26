You’re aware that the progressive utopia of Los Angeles also has a major homeless problem:

Here’s a video taken in an area of L.A. that is the end result of progressive policies in a nutshell:

Trending

Wow, that’s got it all! But if the homeless need to charge their electric cars, Gov. Newsom and Mayor Garcetti have it handled.

Bingo. The definition of insanity applies here.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: electric carshomelessnessLos Angeles