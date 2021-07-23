The opening ceremony for the Olympic Games took place last night in Tokyo, Japan, and first lady and “U.S. official” Jill Biden was on hand:

Did NPR ever refer to Melania Trump as a “U.S. official”?

Nope.

Why yes it is!

Also, “U.S. official” Jill Biden traveled all the way to Japan in part to have a Zoom meeting with Team USA:

Tags: Jill BidenOlympics