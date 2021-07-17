Democrats from the Texas legislature fleeing to Washington, DC to prevent some Republican bills from being voted on has been one of the most shameless political stunts of the year and chock full of performative nonsense (though the media are doing their part to try and make them look as heroic as possible).

But now it looks like their days of parading around DC for photo ops with other Democrats could be coming to an end. Sen. Amy Klobuchar called the Texas Dems “freedom fighters” who came to DC “to seek salvation,” but instead they ended up spreading Covid around:

Just in: 3 Texas House Democrats in D.C. have tested positive for COVID-19, @TexasHDC announces. All 3 are fully vaccinated. #txlege pic.twitter.com/WGYkyqQqjH — Jasper Scherer (@jaspscherer) July 17, 2021

And just as a reminder:

This is a group of people who said @GregAbbott_TX was going to kill Texans by reopening the state and tossing the mask mandate, then they went to DC and didn’t wear masks. https://t.co/MZ6YbR7g8G — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) July 17, 2021

Additional details from the Statesman:

They’re among nearly 60 lawmakers who fled the state Monday to break quorum in the House, part of an effort to block the passage of a GOP-led elections bill. Most members are staying in the same hotel. One member found out about their positive test result late Friday evening, but they do not have symptoms, caucus officials said. All House lawmakers were alerted and received a rapid test immediately following the member’s positive result. Two additional members tested positive in a rapid test on Saturday morning and one has mild symptoms, the caucus said.

The Texas Democrats’ stunt has been an across-the-board PR backfire.

Can’t make it up. Not 5 days ago they were massless on a flight: 3 Texas Democrats test positive for COVID-19 in Washington, D.C. https://t.co/gwjygD9S3w — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) July 17, 2021

Weld their hotel doors shut. https://t.co/SGDFkOAg4T — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) July 17, 2021

Runaway Texas Democrats are *literally* KILLING people for political gain! Quarantine them immediately in the Texas State House https://t.co/Ulf2raDDvk — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 17, 2021

SUPER SPREADERS! DEMOCRATS ARE KILLING PEOPLE!! Maybe they should have stayed home and done their jobs. https://t.co/km0aLwVCbO — sarainitaly 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@sarainitaly) July 17, 2021

We need a travel ban on Libs. https://t.co/XoLtTWnBIq — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 17, 2021

Way to go, Texas Dems!

Grabbing a case of Miller lite and jumping on a private jet to infect people with Covid is how Dems think you save democracy — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) July 17, 2021

Lucky for them they’re Democrats:

If these were GOP Members, imagine the media response. https://t.co/aAAu0NAMxg — S. Smith 🇺🇸 (@ShannonSmith_al) July 17, 2021

CNN, MSNBC and others would be in full 24/7 freakout mode while predicting how many thousands would die for their political stunt.