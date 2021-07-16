At today’s White House briefing, Jen Psaki brought a shovel with her to help dig the Biden administration’s hole just a little deeper when it comes to her admission yesterday:

Psaki said Team Biden is in contact with social media companies only when it comes to posts they say contain misinformation about Covid-19, but Stephen L. Miller — aka @redsteeze — reminds everybody that there’s little reason to actually believe that:

So anybody who thinks this is actually limited to what this White House labels as Covid misinformation is sorely mistaken:

And it goes back even farther:

This is about elections, plain and simple.

If Psaki were to answer that honestly, it might be “any claim that we either don’t agree with or could drag down our poll numbers.”

