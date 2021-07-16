At today’s White House briefing, Jen Psaki brought a shovel with her to help dig the Biden administration’s hole just a little deeper when it comes to her admission yesterday:

.@PressSec on flagging disinformation: "It shouldn't come as a surprise that we're in touch with social media, just like we're in regular touch with all of you and your media outlets about areas where we have concern." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) July 16, 2021

PSAKI: If you're banned on one social media platform, you should be banned on other social media platforms. pic.twitter.com/81eOCiRc68 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2021

Only MINUTES LATER, Jen Psaki calls social media sites like Facebook "public platforms." pic.twitter.com/olva3zlSVm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 16, 2021

Psaki said Team Biden is in contact with social media companies only when it comes to posts they say contain misinformation about Covid-19, but Stephen L. Miller — aka @redsteeze — reminds everybody that there’s little reason to actually believe that:

Twitter and Facebook blocked the New York Post for true and accurate reporting a story on the President's son. https://t.co/1xTnWY3GSU — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 16, 2021

That's where this argument should start. Not anti-vaxx posts or vidoes. The argument starts with these platforms blocking a story the Biden campaign and several other journalists falsely claimed was 'misinformation' — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 16, 2021

"We thought it was just a Russian misinformation story being pushed by bad actors." Except it wasn't. So now what. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 16, 2021

So anybody who thinks this is actually limited to what this White House labels as Covid misinformation is sorely mistaken:

Removing information on vaccines will translate right over to anything they think is misinformation on gun violence, or climate, or healthcare or what defines a man or woman. Which is why they are doing this. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 16, 2021

Can't wait for the Coalition of the Very Concerned to weigh in on this one. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 16, 2021

And it goes back even farther:

Reminder that what Jen Psaki and this White House is doing on Facebook tracks back to Clinton's digital director blaming facebook for her loss in 2016 and not the fact she visited Hamilton on Broadway more than she visited Wisconsinhttps://t.co/xVfKRxHpCF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 16, 2021

This is about elections, plain and simple.

One question for Psaki, define “misinformation” and be specific. — Bhodiwulf (@songofbhodiwulf) July 16, 2021

If Psaki were to answer that honestly, it might be “any claim that we either don’t agree with or could drag down our poll numbers.”