As we told you earlier, Michael Avenatti cried while being sentenced to two and a half years in jail for attempting to extort millions of dollars from Nike.
Remember when a good number of media talking heads were carrying Avenatti on their shoulders? It was shameless:
just a reminder that CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, and NBC hosted convicted felon michael avenatti a combined 147 times between March 7-15, 2018.
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 8, 2021
purely for legitimately newsworthy reasons, i'm sure.
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 8, 2021
funniest twist to this is avenatti claiming in court the media adulation made him think he was untouchable.
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 8, 2021
The media made Avanetti feel untouchable? Take a bow, “journalists”:
Lest we forget how certain media luminaries fawned over Avenatti. https://t.co/p1wIo6v1TQ
— Brit Hume (@brithume) July 8, 2021
And wouldn’t you know it, select members of the media who were Avenatti fanboys are a little bit quieter now:
There's something noticeably missing from Brian Stelter's twitter feed right now. See if you can guess what it is.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 8, 2021
Don't forget Chris Cillizza, nothing yet. pic.twitter.com/gQYDcNeanJ
— TycoonRaccoon (@OAceNY) July 8, 2021
Ah, memories…
— Oppo Research Firm inc. (@TheNickaChew) July 8, 2021
“I’ll wait for you Michael “! pic.twitter.com/NLdjdlTpRl
— MrPasin (@Orso_Dino) July 8, 2021
LOL.