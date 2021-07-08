As we told you earlier, Michael Avenatti cried while being sentenced to two and a half years in jail for attempting to extort millions of dollars from Nike.

Remember when a good number of media talking heads were carrying Avenatti on their shoulders? It was shameless:

just a reminder that CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS, and NBC hosted convicted felon michael avenatti a combined 147 times between March 7-15, 2018. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 8, 2021

purely for legitimately newsworthy reasons, i'm sure. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 8, 2021

funniest twist to this is avenatti claiming in court the media adulation made him think he was untouchable. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) July 8, 2021

The media made Avanetti feel untouchable? Take a bow, “journalists”:

Lest we forget how certain media luminaries fawned over Avenatti. https://t.co/p1wIo6v1TQ — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 8, 2021

And wouldn’t you know it, select members of the media who were Avenatti fanboys are a little bit quieter now:

There's something noticeably missing from Brian Stelter's twitter feed right now. See if you can guess what it is. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 8, 2021

Ah, memories…

“I’ll wait for you Michael “! pic.twitter.com/NLdjdlTpRl — MrPasin (@Orso_Dino) July 8, 2021

LOL.