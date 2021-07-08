As we told you earlier, Michael Avenatti cried while being sentenced to two and a half years in jail for attempting to extort millions of dollars from Nike.

Remember when a good number of media talking heads were carrying Avenatti on their shoulders? It was shameless:

The media made Avanetti feel untouchable? Take a bow, “journalists”:

And wouldn’t you know it, select members of the media who were Avenatti fanboys are a little bit quieter now:

Ah, memories…

LOL.

