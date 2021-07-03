Earlier this week we told you that the head of the American Federation of Teachers said her union has tried to reopen schools since April of last year.

That elicited a reaction from New York Republican Rob Astorino:

This is a lie. No one did more to ensure schools remained closed for over a year than you. This is why parents need much more control and choice when it comes to their child’s education. They’ll have it when I’m governor. https://t.co/5Ych0BSm48 — Rob Astorino (@RobAstorino) June 30, 2021

That tweet is 100 percent true, but that didn’t prevent Weingarten from responding this way:

Oh come on Rob, I know you can read. We put out plans in April 2020, July 2020, various op-eds, and I was on Cuomo's reopening committee. You can disagree with us, but stop lying. Our plans are here, read them. https://t.co/JYCO6Q0TYF https://t.co/YpeyEFP6ne — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) July 2, 2021

Seriously?

Just the absolute worst person in the country. It's not particularly close. Just a completely dishonest ghoul. https://t.co/czW3WiyAyg — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 3, 2021

Teachers and unions are going to deny their child abuse over last year. Don't let them get away with it. The most important thing is that this NEVER happens again. Just like a naughty child, teachers and unions need consequences for their antisocial behavior. https://t.co/c56hB75sQo — Eric Blair (@moreorlessjaded) July 3, 2021

When Narcissists Gaslight: Part 101 https://t.co/v0oFBHU7pD — 👽 on 🌑 (@TheNolanMcKenna) July 3, 2021

Your plans were impossible to implement and in noway based on a true risk analysis grounded in science. Putting out "plans" is not actually trying to reopen schools. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 3, 2021

Stealing a year of education from kids, and planning on stealing another one, so you can continue playing politics is evil. — Positively Caustic (@PosCaustic) July 3, 2021

Weingarten really hopes nobody has been paying attention…

