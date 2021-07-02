For over a year, many Democrats have been at the forefront of calls to “defund the police,” and in many U.S. cities, that’s actually happened. Even VP Kamala Harris was promoting a bail fund to help out people arrested for looting and rioting in Minneapolis last year:

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

But all that support for lawlessness in the country is now backfiring on the Democrats:

WaPo/ABC poll: “Americans give Biden negative ratings for how he has handled the issue of crime, according to the poll, with 38 percent approving and 48 percent disapproving” https://t.co/A0AtmvG6BP — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) July 2, 2021

“The Post-ABC poll finds a 55 percent majority of Americans who say increasing funding for police departments would reduce violent crime, with views diverging sharply by party and race.” — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) July 2, 2021

Now the Biden administration has taken a different approach, and that’s to simply deny reality and try to pin the blame on Republicans:

And instead of coming up with solutions to the rising crime problem, they’ve decided their best bet is to blame Republicans. https://t.co/GHXNDK7BpT — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 2, 2021

I’m sure the “it’s republicans who want to defund the police” talking point will definitely turn that around https://t.co/zaoFMEK4m0 — Zachary Faria (@ZacharyFaria) July 2, 2021

The Democrats put some police funding in a bill loaded with other things they knew Republicans would reject just so they could say Republicans want to defund the police, and the Biden White House is running with that laughable and pathetic spin.

So this is why they're now saying Rs are for defund the police hahahahaha @NonBirther https://t.co/mUG2jyaF9r — Christian Conservative ✝️🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@1689Winnipeger) July 2, 2021

It is absolutely delicious that the guy who wrote the 1994 crime bill is unable to even mention it because it’s now considered racist by members of his own party https://t.co/qTTzDUschy — Nick (@NickAtNight128) July 2, 2021

Here's why: Biden hasn't handled the rise in crime at all. He's been AWOL except 2 give an awful, meandering speech calling 4 more gun control. But the availability of guns hasn't changed, obviously. What has are efforts to vilify & demean the police ,while cutting their budgets https://t.co/v4gmnFkKBr — John Guardiano (@ResCon1) July 2, 2021

Fact check: TRUE. Here’s just one example:

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong speaks about rising crime in his city and the city council cutting millions away from his department’s budget: “Today, we find ourselves in a crisis…Crime is out of control in the city of Oakland.”pic.twitter.com/lcZ9kbNUFN — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 28, 2021

