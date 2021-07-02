For over a year, many Democrats have been at the forefront of calls to “defund the police,” and in many U.S. cities, that’s actually happened. Even VP Kamala Harris was promoting a bail fund to help out people arrested for looting and rioting in Minneapolis last year:

But all that support for lawlessness in the country is now backfiring on the Democrats:

Now the Biden administration has taken a different approach, and that’s to simply deny reality and try to pin the blame on Republicans:

The Democrats put some police funding in a bill loaded with other things they knew Republicans would reject just so they could say Republicans want to defund the police, and the Biden White House is running with that laughable and pathetic spin.

Fact check: TRUE. Here’s just one example:

