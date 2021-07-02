While much of the Olympic-related focus has been on the suspension of Sha’Carri Richardson, there’s a separate issue that has caught the attention of Washington Post columnist Karen Attiah:

This is utter bullshit. The body said the caps did not fit “the natural form of the head” and to their “best knowledge the athletes competing at the international events never used, neither require … caps of such size and configuration”.https://t.co/zJkMBIl6Pe — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) July 2, 2021

When I was a kid, I wanted desperately to be a competitive swimmer. I never got to do that. One of the main reasons my mom objected was not knowing about/having options to project my hair. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) July 2, 2021

Here’s a summary from the Guardian:

Swimming caps designed for natural black hair created by a black-owned brand will not be allowed at the Olympics. The hats, made by Soul Cap, which previously partnered with Alice Dearing, who last week qualified to become the first black female swimmer to represent Team GB at the Olympics, have been rejected by the International Swimming Federation (Fina).

And who’s to blame for that decision? It’s apparently got something to do with “white folks,” and was later deleted (we’ll show you one of the reasons why in a second):

Crazy how in 2021 white folks are still trying to think of ways to make it harder for black people to swim in their pools. https://t.co/zJkMBIl6Pe — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) July 2, 2021

Maybe the tweet was deleted at least in part because of @redsteeze sharing an important reality check:

FINA (International Swimming Federation) sets the rules for this as well. The President is a Muslim named Husain Al-Musallam. He was born in Kuwait. https://t.co/KlLpI0kpsy pic.twitter.com/1cpwLV9I87 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 2, 2021

I'm already over the Olympics. Exhausting. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 2, 2021

The new Washington Post hire: White People are to blame for this. FINA and the IOC who oversees these rules – run by a Kuwait born Muslim pic.twitter.com/soxNrKhRMn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 2, 2021

30 second google search. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 2, 2021

I mean whatever. It's swimming. Blame us if you want to I guess. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 2, 2021

Well, that attempted narrative sure went down the drain fast!