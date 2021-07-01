Last week on his Fox News program, Tucker Carlson said he has confirmed what a government whistleblower told him about the Biden administration and the NSA spying on him. Carlson said the whistleblower read him things that could have only come from somebody with direct access to his texts and emails.

After Carlson’s comments, the NSA released a statement:

A statement from NSA regarding recent allegations: pic.twitter.com/vduE6l6YWg — NSA/CSS (@NSAGov) June 30, 2021

Investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson saw some things of interest in the NSA’s reaction:

If the NSA denies it, is it case closed?

Also notice the wording; it matters when it comes to govt & propagandists:

NSA says it did't "SPY" on Tucker TO LEAK INFO TO GET HIS SHOW CANCELLED.

Perhaps it "monitored" Tucker to leak info to "try to get him fired." Many other options. https://t.co/zePG2pvDTm — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) July 1, 2021

Stay tuned!