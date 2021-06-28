During his Fox News show tonight, Tucker Carlson said that a government whistleblower tipped him off about who the NSA is monitoring:

NEW: Fox News host Tucker Carlson says a government whistleblower told his team that the NSA is spying on his team's electronic communications and is "planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air." pic.twitter.com/DqOf6jndFC — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) June 29, 2021

“The whistleblower, who is in a position to know, repeated back to us information about a story that we are working on that could have only come directly from my texts and email. There is no other possible source for that information, period.”

“Wow” indeed.

Huge, incredibly disturbing story. I 100% believe it’s true. https://t.co/F4ZoAuScvJ — Curious Bear (@InterestedBear) June 29, 2021

If this is true, there’s nothing left, and we’re just rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic. https://t.co/2y6uhx8b0O — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 29, 2021

Oh…REALLY is OBAMA’S 3RD TERM….SPYING is HIS SPECIALTY. https://t.co/xeUpVpMWqo — Hey Boo Boo 🗣 (@HeyBooBoo16) June 29, 2021

Stay tuned.