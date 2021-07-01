Earlier we told you about Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s hand-picked 1/6 commission and the ironic inclusion of Rep. Jamie Raskin, who objected to the certification of the 2016 election results. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney and Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff are also among those Pelosi chose to put on the commission:

"We are very honored and proud [Cheney] has agreed to serve on the committee," Pelosi said at a press conference alongside several other Democratic lawmakers she is naming to the select panel https://t.co/QIpX8JeQS7 — POLITICO (@politico) July 1, 2021

Other members Pelosi named to the panel include:

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.)

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.)

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.)

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.)

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.)

Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.)

Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) https://t.co/QIpX8JeQS7 — POLITICO (@politico) July 1, 2021

Schiff responded this way:

On January 6, our democracy survived its greatest threat since the Civil War. We’ve yet to learn the truth of that sad day. But we will have a full accounting. I’m humbled to serve on the January 6 Select Committee. It's time to get to work. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 1, 2021

“Adam Schiff” and “learn the truth” are oxymoronic, and Mark Hemingway pointed out why Pelosi’s 1/6 commission is already discredited:

What's the argument for taking the January 6 commission seriusly after putting Adam Schiff on it? He's a been willfully, repeatedly, and demonstrably dishonest both in his own words and leaks to the press for partisan gain. — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 1, 2021

But there’s a reason Pelosi chose Schiff:

That is of course exactly why he's on the commission. — Kyle Shideler (@ShidelerK) July 1, 2021

That’s the reason. — Brian Wilson (@WilsonThedinh13) July 1, 2021

Yep.

What is the value of taking it seriously when it is created and run by people who have already concluded the guilt on this whole thing many months ago? — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) July 1, 2021

Schiff: “I was just speaking parody.” This is he got caught lying when he went off about Trump being a Russian agent. What a corrupt person. “It was just a parody.” Sure. — PaNdoRa’s BoXx (@Moore41690) July 1, 2021

Schiff gets caught lying all the time, and again, that’s why he’s there.