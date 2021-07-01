So much for defending democracy. . .

Rep. Jamie Raskin, named by Speaker Pelosi to the House select committee to investigate the takeover of the Capitol on January 6, wanted to overturn the 2016 election:

Reminder: Jamie Raskin attempted to object to the certification of electoral votes in 2016. https://t.co/A5Jrhyk8kA — Eric Cunningham (@decunningham2) July 1, 2021

Back then, Raskin thought “our election was badly tainted by everything from cyber-sabotage by Vladimir Putin, to deliberate voter suppression by Republicans in numerous swing states”:

"I would love to challenge the Electoral College vote because our election was badly tainted by everything from cyber-sabotage by Vladimir Putin, to deliberate voter suppression by Republicans in numerous swing states" -Jamie Raskin in 2017 https://t.co/edqDvD9TJY — Eric Cunningham (@decunningham2) July 1, 2021

It was his first-ever floor speech, even:

FYI Maryland & DC reporters: Rep. @jamie_raskin first House floor appearance, an objection during electoral college vote certification pic.twitter.com/vhyOTLWQsl — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) January 6, 2017

“By today’s standards that makes him a seditionist terrorist, right?”:

Raskin's first act as a Member of Congress was to object to the 2016 Electoral College certification. By today's standards that makes him a seditionist terrorist, right? https://t.co/iRqC976V0D — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) July 1, 2021

Raskin was one of a number of Dems who coordinated to object to electoral college votes in states Trump won. From Newsweek:

Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) objected to Alabama’s votes.

Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) objected to Florida’s votes.

Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) objected to Georgia’s votes.

Raul Grijalva (D-Ariz.) objected to North Carolina’s votes.

Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) objected to the votes from North Carolina in addition to votes from South Carolina and Wisconsin. She also stood up and objected citing “massive voter suppression” after Mississippi’s votes were announced.

Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) brought up allegations of Russian interference in the election and malfunctioning voting machines when she objected following the announcement of Michigan’s votes.

Maxine Waters (D-Calif) rose and said, “I do not wish to debate. I wish to ask ‘Is there one United States senator who will join me in this letter of objection?'” after the announcement of Wyoming’s votes.

Maybe we can find out why *their* objections for partisan purposes in 2017 were different than GOP objections this year?

So far Reps. McGovern, Raskin, Jayapal, Lee and Jackson Lee have raised objections during this Electoral College vote count. All rejected — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) January 6, 2017

***