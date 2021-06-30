The New York City mayoral primary ran into some serious problems, and Mayor Bill de Blasio is questioning the legitimacy of last week’s election:
There must be an immediate, complete recanvass of the BOE’s vote count and a clear explanation of what went wrong. The voters deserve nothing less. https://t.co/YrA5xUwLwf
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 30, 2021
Donald Trump Jr. is among those who have spotted a sudden suspension of a certain narrative:
Interesting. Good to know that this apparently is not an "affront to democracy itself"… I've been told otherwise in the recent past. https://t.co/NG8wYmJxCZ
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 30, 2021
Weird how that works, isn’t it?
But I thought elections could be trusted 100%?!? https://t.co/zWWoKco3mn
— I don’t care about your pronouns. (@NotGonnaStop84) June 30, 2021
⬇@TheDemocrats In NYC Think The Election Results Are A Lie. IRONY!⬇ https://t.co/kUhqBLVMSv
— John Basham 🇺🇲 (@JohnBasham) June 30, 2021
Oh the irony!!!! https://t.co/cjfvXPXtxr
— Chad Theriot (@theriot_chad) June 30, 2021
Hey @TwitterSafety–I thought that questioning Election results was Dangerous conspiracy theories?
Frauds. https://t.co/wnGwf1Mmxt
— KAM (@KAMbot1138) June 30, 2021
Jfc where's Big Lie @jaketapper? Sedition! https://t.co/Ksbi9QvR5p
— The Science (@RO_JB40) June 30, 2021
This sounds very familiar to me. Only difference is this time it’s coming from a Democrat. https://t.co/hjWTSMdjlp
— Eli (@MichRepCon) June 30, 2021
As we noted in a previous story, “stop the steal” isn’t a bad thing if a Democrat does it.