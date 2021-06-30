The New York City mayoral primary ran into some serious problems, and Mayor Bill de Blasio is questioning the legitimacy of last week’s election:

There must be an immediate, complete recanvass of the BOE’s vote count and a clear explanation of what went wrong. The voters deserve nothing less. https://t.co/YrA5xUwLwf — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 30, 2021

Donald Trump Jr. is among those who have spotted a sudden suspension of a certain narrative:

Interesting. Good to know that this apparently is not an "affront to democracy itself"… I've been told otherwise in the recent past. https://t.co/NG8wYmJxCZ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 30, 2021

Weird how that works, isn’t it?

But I thought elections could be trusted 100%?!? https://t.co/zWWoKco3mn — I don’t care about your pronouns. (@NotGonnaStop84) June 30, 2021

⬇@TheDemocrats In NYC Think The Election Results Are A Lie. IRONY!⬇ https://t.co/kUhqBLVMSv — John Basham 🇺🇲 (@JohnBasham) June 30, 2021

Hey @TwitterSafety–I thought that questioning Election results was Dangerous conspiracy theories? Frauds. https://t.co/wnGwf1Mmxt — KAM (@KAMbot1138) June 30, 2021

This sounds very familiar to me. Only difference is this time it’s coming from a Democrat. https://t.co/hjWTSMdjlp — Eli (@MichRepCon) June 30, 2021

As we noted in a previous story, “stop the steal” isn’t a bad thing if a Democrat does it.