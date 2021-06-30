The New York City mayoral primary ran into some serious problems, and Mayor Bill de Blasio is questioning the legitimacy of last week’s election:

Donald Trump Jr. is among those who have spotted a sudden suspension of a certain narrative:

Weird how that works, isn’t it?

As we noted in a previous story, “stop the steal” isn’t a bad thing if a Democrat does it.

