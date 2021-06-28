Over the weekend we told you about a Washington Post story by reporter Hannah Dreier that got reality checked into oblivion.

Here’s the reporter’s tweet and story that started it all, and naturally it caught fire on the Left and with select media outlets:

There's a saying in emergency management: The first 24 hours are the only 24 hours. FEMA was ready to deploy to the condo collapse almost immediately, and included the crisis in its daily briefing, but didn't get permission from Gov. DeSantis to get on the ground for a full day. pic.twitter.com/rVmCN47sQJ — Hannah Dreier (@hannahdreier) June 26, 2021

Yeah, that’s just not true. The narrative was so bogus that even a Florida Democrat was calling out the Post’s reporter.

As we wrote yesterday, Governor DeSantis’ spokesperson Christina Pushaw is among those trying to share some facts with the WaPo reporter:

This is missing important context, @hannahdreier never asked me for comment. emergency response started within minutes of the disaster led by Miami Dade County, amazing first responders. county mayor signed local emergency dec 4:40 & @GovRonDeSantis signed eo less than 1hr later https://t.co/3YkkumZDCC — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) June 27, 2021

Yesterday evening Pushaw described her futile attempts to reach Dreier, partly because her DMs are off:

Hannah Dreier can shut down her DMs so people cannot send her any more documents & facts to correct her false narrative about #surfside / FEMA / @GovRonDeSantis … but she can’t just retract her lies? Is this journalistic ethics? pic.twitter.com/u0vbYIfQak — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) June 27, 2021

Pushaw told Twitchy that she’s also unsuccessfully tried reaching Dreier via email and phone in the hopes of sharing what actually happened:

Correct. And again, the first responders were there in minutes and FEMA aren’t first responders. https://t.co/JapD5R82mn — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) June 28, 2021

The Post’s story of course caught on with those who were only looking to push an anti-DeSantis narrative:

He issued it 59 minutes after the county declaration; neither of those declarations related to first responders. Issuing a state of emergency declaration 10 minutes after the collapse would not have made any difference in terms of first response/search&rescue. What’s the scandal? https://t.co/NeXod0WCBe — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) June 28, 2021

I’m sure @KatzOnEarth knows this isn’t true. He wrote a great book about his time as a reporter during the earthquake in Haiti and understands how disaster relief works. Stop spreading disinformation and check facts Jonathan. I know you know how to do that. https://t.co/C4KMdQwVQF — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) June 28, 2021

Some major corrections are in order, but will that ever happen? Don’t hold your breath, because it’s modern-day “journalism.”