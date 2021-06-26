In Mayor Bill de Blasio’s New York City, charges were recently dropped against hundreds of people who were arrested for looting and vandalizing during riots last year.

However, you’ll be glad to know that Comrade Mayor is now taking a much tougher stand against vandalism:

Last night a far-right extremist group vandalized a statue of George Floyd in Brooklyn. A racist, loathsome, despicable act of hate. The City Cleanup Corps is repairing the statue right now and a hate crime investigation is underway. We will bring these cowards to justice. pic.twitter.com/mTwzwIyG4z — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 24, 2021

Look, we stand against vandalism of any kind, but after what everybody witnessed in the past year-plus, people like the NYC mayor should understand why there’s now some confusion:

so? Didn't last summer establish this is a reasonable mode of expression? — ❌ark (@73rdXark) June 26, 2021

I'm confused, i thought vandalism was an acceptable form of protest? — 8-bit head (@Candid_Apples) June 26, 2021

I'm not in support of vandalism, but I'm way less in support of this blatant double standard the vandals exposed. https://t.co/yaH21TEMO8 — James Lindsay, intentionally unendurable intellect (@ConceptualJames) June 26, 2021

Maybe that’s just if the “approved” group of people does the vandalizing.

Great news: I was reliably told for a year straight that it’s just property. Also, imma need more proof that this was a far-right group. I’m not buying it. https://t.co/X11PUXDFUT — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) June 26, 2021

Because Brooklyn is a hotbed of “far-right extremist groups?” https://t.co/ZGyLnKl4iu — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) June 26, 2021

Sit down and shut up like you did when George Washington's statues were vandalized. We don't care anymore. pic.twitter.com/00BhzZclKz — Dondi's Girl (@dantes_daughter) June 26, 2021

And just like that, dems love statues https://t.co/qF2kUBxPJG — Mike Packer (@realmikepacker) June 26, 2021

Now you know how we feel when you took our statues down. https://t.co/Gi5FfGJgJD — PERPETUAL OUTRAGE CZAR🇺🇸 (@BobRmhenry1) June 26, 2021

But they can tear down and deface our statues with no penalty. https://t.co/LdkZenyLIT — RAMZPAUL (@ramzpaul) June 26, 2021

What happened to, “it’s just property?” https://t.co/eQgMTVFdhG — Robert Patrick Lewis (@RobertPLewis) June 26, 2021

Some statues are more equal than others. https://t.co/kH9768cTZp — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) June 26, 2021

💅 The city has insurance 💅 https://t.co/cje7TETIBO — Chief America 1st Trumpster (President Elect) (@ChiefTrumpster) June 26, 2021

Property damage is not a crime, dumbass. You even said so. https://t.co/lyzjC4llaT — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) June 26, 2021

So woke libs like statues again? https://t.co/ylCnfexrXg — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) June 26, 2021

Don’t you mean that a group of peaceful demonstrators exercised their free speech rights through a non-violent act of protest? https://t.co/bwlmgiA7Tz — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 26, 2021

There are no double standards like socialist politician double standards.