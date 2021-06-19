We’ve run across yet another story that has elicited this evergreen response:

And to think the Democrats and media have been making the laughable claim that Republican criticism of Democrats for being anti-police and lax on public safety is “misleading.”

This part of the NBC News story is also noteworthy:

The NYPD did set up a task force after the riots to examine videos and photos to separate suspected rioters from peaceful protesters. That work shares similarities with what the FBI is doing in making hundreds of arrests after the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

But unlike federal prosecutors who are moving forward with prosecutions of the Capitol Hill rioters, New York City prosecutors are disposing of most burglary-related cases.

