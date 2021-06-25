Vice President Kamala Harris traveled with the head of the DHS and others to El Paso, Texas today, and even though the temperature was in the 90s, the welcome wasn’t nearly as warm outside a border patrol detention center:

To a large degree, the “welcome” Harris received was bipartisanly negative — and look how many police are in the VP’s motorcade. It’s a good thing these cops weren’t defunded:

Apparently not everybody agrees with Harris that the Biden administration “inherited” this crisis.

That’s interesting, considering that Harris considers climate change as one of the “root causes” of the border surge.

