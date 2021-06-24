Earlier today, President Biden and a group of ten Republican and Democrat senators came out of the White House to announce that a deal had been made on a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill. VP Kamala Harris was there as well, but so far in the background that maybe she was getting a head start in going to the border.
Later, Biden spoke to reporters and again did the thing where he leans in and whispers:
The Biden lean in and long whisper into the mic was very very bizarre.
And it wasn’t just one time. Watch and listen:
Last week, Joe Biden snapped at the press.
This week he's whispering at them. pic.twitter.com/2R54bmbZp5
Yikes!
This. 👏 Is. 👏 Not. 👏 Normal. 👏 https://t.co/SAG8XxOAw9
The Biden whisper is deeply uncomfortable.
Freaks me out when biden whispers
The whisper thing is Creepy! https://t.co/TNqSzUk4zw
what is going on https://t.co/9wn1zAw2je
The audio from those clips could easily be used in a horror movie preview.