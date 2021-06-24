Joe Biden just announced that he’s reached a bipartisan deal with senators on an infrastructure bill:

JUST IN: President Biden announces a deal on an infrastructure bill. "They have my word, I'll stick with what they've proposed. And they've given me their word as well. Where I come from, that's good enough for me."

It’s gonna be amazing, we’re sure. And what a powerful image it makes, with him and Kamala Harris standing side-by-side, looking so proud of this achievement!

President Biden joins a bipartisan group of senators outside the White House to announce a deal on infrastructure

Wait … Kamala’s not next to Joe. We actually don’t see her at all. Where could she be?

(VP Harris is standing in the background under the portico.)

Oh.

So she’s just kinda lurking.

So he just put the black VP all the way back there I guess.

Well, Kamala Harris did say Joe Biden was racist during the primaries …

hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) June 24, 2021

If that portico could talk.

Is she sulking? Or just … thinking?