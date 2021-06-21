Recently Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse was asked why he’s a member of a white-only beach club in Rhode Island, and he didn’t deny anything and defended himself by saying that it’s a “long tradition” in his state.

Much of the mainstream media is so far ignoring the story, but there is a “Republicans pounce” spin developing that they might get to eventually:

In case you were wondering what this latest GOP smear attempt against Sheldon Whitehouse is all about, I assure you: it's not about his exclusive beach club membership. It's about McConnell trying to stop Whitehouse's bill to ban dark money from politics: https://t.co/9tUdQQjCGy pic.twitter.com/8RQULmQqfr — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 21, 2021

Gee, it’s almost like some are trying to avoid the core topic here:

Does he belong to a Whites Only club or not? Y/N https://t.co/gRlr5r7zXp — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 21, 2021

That might be true, but the question still remains: is he a member of a whites-only club? A yes or no will suffice. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) June 21, 2021

The mainstream media seem to be doing their part to help keep this story as under the radar as possible but we expect them to soon adopt some “Republicans pounce” talking points to push.

How's that boot taste — Brian Radocaj (@BRadocaj) June 21, 2021

Dem Senator belongs to a racist club and liberals blame McConnell. https://t.co/AKzjIlmgvX — Inglewood Jack (@Inglewoodjack99) June 21, 2021

LOL this isn’t even good spin. Whitehouse defended belonging to a whites only club (in 2021, not 40 years ago) by saying “it’s a long tradition.” That’s not a McConnell smear that’s just a politician stepping in it and liberals covering for it because he’s a liberal. https://t.co/9b2RAyfy38 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 21, 2021

Whitehouse sure is lucky to have that protective “D” after his name!