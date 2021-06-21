Recently Democrat Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse was asked why he’s a member of a white-only beach club in Rhode Island, and he didn’t deny anything and defended himself by saying that it’s a “long tradition” in his state.

Much of the mainstream media is so far ignoring the story, but there is a “Republicans pounce” spin developing that they might get to eventually:

Gee, it’s almost like some are trying to avoid the core topic here:

Trending

The mainstream media seem to be doing their part to help keep this story as under the radar as possible but we expect them to soon adopt some “Republicans pounce” talking points to push.

Whitehouse sure is lucky to have that protective “D” after his name!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Amee Vanderpooldark moneyMitch McConnellSen. Sheldon WhitehouseU.S. Senate