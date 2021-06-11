Vice President Kamala Harris’ first foreign trip went so bad that even others in the administration were reportedly disappointed with the effort:

Her trip went as poorly as you'd expect.https://t.co/Jt7wPLYdtZ — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 9, 2021

"Sources say there was a real hope inside the White House that Harris' first trip abroad would be a success, and worry that what looked like ill-prepared answers to that inevitable question would overshadow it." The verdict's in: Kamala Harris blew it. https://t.co/2lqIgr5Dxy — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) June 9, 2021

How bad did it go? Here’s 40 seconds worth of cringe for your Friday entertainment:

“Kamala Harris’s first foreign trip in one sizzle reel.” The “I’m not finished” to Univision is just the perfect cap to these increasingly defensive answers about refusing to visit the border. pic.twitter.com/wdoTSdBcgN — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 11, 2021

OOF.

She is somehow even worse at this than anyone paying attention expected https://t.co/2lHh6uRhYa — Tommy Farr (@Gingerzola) June 11, 2021

When it’s all mashed together like this, it’s…well. It’s what we Californians told you it would be from the start. https://t.co/kB8GytvK5p — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) June 11, 2021

At one point, you can tell she is about to do her laugh, but she suppresses it. I'll bet she has been informed the laugh just doesn't work for her. — Michael Sorg (@mrsorg) June 11, 2021

The 29 second mark is what I'm talking about. — Michael Sorg (@mrsorg) June 11, 2021

Cringe-y sizzle reel of Kamala's Guatamala trip, in which she's desperately trying to convince Planet Earth that it's Guatamala's fault that people are pouring across America's borders. #PlanetEarthSaysNOItIsnt😂🤣 https://t.co/oFev30UluW — The PolitiChicks (@ThePolitiChicks) June 11, 2021

Even the president of Guatemala wasn’t buying that one.