Yesterday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki went into full spin mode after Kamala Harris’ train wreck of an interview with Lester Holt. Instead of addressing what took place in the interview, Psaki blamed Biden’s predecessor for the problems at the border, and claimed that Harris was in Guatemala to try and diagnose the “root causes” of the border surge (we already know “climate change” is their main one).

REPORTER: "Republicans and conservatives are going crazy on Twitter" over VP Harris' interview with Lester Holt saying she's been to the border. PSAKI: "We're not taking our guidance and advice from them." pic.twitter.com/TRWMV2wVU3 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 8, 2021

If Harris has really been tasked with finding the “root causes” of the border issues, the Guatemalan president who she just met with could point her in the right direction:

This line from the Guatemalan president should be a really big deal. https://t.co/Me13Vh5lAd pic.twitter.com/VY0ugsFhmU — Karol Markowicz (@karol) June 9, 2021

From the New York Post:

“We asked the United States government to send more of a clear message to prevent more people from leaving,” Giammattei said. When Biden took office, “The message changed too: ‘We’re going to reunite families, we’re going to reunite children,’” he said. “The very next day, the coyotes were here organizing groups of children to take them to the United States.”

It sure sounds like if Biden and Harris want to know a “root cause” all they need to do is look in a mirror.

Kamala found the root cause.😆 https://t.co/8iNRooxFUE — Fair Conservative (@grandfatha1) June 9, 2021

But “no mean tweets” or something.