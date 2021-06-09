Earlier today, President Biden and the first lady departed DC en route to Europe for the G7 summit. The first stop was in the UK for a visit with Air Force personnel, where Biden let everybody know the “greatest threat” America faces this week:

Wait, wasn’t “white supremacy” just the biggest threat America faces?

The “greatest threat” changes depending on the desired narrative of any given day.

Here’s Biden with last week’s “greatest threat America faces”:

