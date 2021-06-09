Earlier today, President Biden and the first lady departed DC en route to Europe for the G7 summit. The first stop was in the UK for a visit with Air Force personnel, where Biden let everybody know the “greatest threat” America faces this week:

BIDEN: "This is not a joke. You what the Joint Chiefs told us the greatest threat facing America was? Global warming." pic.twitter.com/apH7RtQWft — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 9, 2021

Wait, wasn’t “white supremacy” just the biggest threat America faces?

Can anyone give me a "Greatest threat" count? To this guy everything is the "greatest threat." — Jim Rittenhouse (@jimmyritt33) June 9, 2021

The “greatest threat” changes depending on the desired narrative of any given day.

Joe Biden now claims global warming the greatest threat to America, last week it was “white supremacy” and before that it was disunity — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 9, 2021

What happened to White Supremacy 👇👇 https://t.co/qVA3HhxqCG — Voice of many (@ll1pretty1) June 9, 2021

Wait a minute….last week it was white supremacy. So what is it Joe? Is it possible it is neither of those and its really the left's race baiting, cancel culture, critical race theory, China and real terrorism? https://t.co/7dStzhc6vk — Nancy – MAGA – Trump Supporter! (@nlnarm) June 9, 2021

Here’s Biden with last week’s “greatest threat America faces”:

NOW – Biden: “Terrorism from white supremacy is the most lethal threat to the homeland today.”pic.twitter.com/pXDeQuVusF — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) June 1, 2021

