President Biden and Jill Biden are on their way to Europe for the G7 summit. Not long ago, somebody made it clear that she’ll be prepped for the summit:
Prepping for the G7. pic.twitter.com/drPmb2vBwI
— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) June 9, 2021
The House Republicans and others have questions:
Where’s Joe?
— House Republicans (@HouseGOP) June 9, 2021
Why? Did I miss an election? https://t.co/q01OJB61fc
— Flinnie (@flinnie) June 9, 2021
What is that, the menu, or…? https://t.co/SpNuggqkyv
— jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) June 9, 2021
Where's POTUS? https://t.co/WtSaZriRwM
— Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) June 9, 2021
Who's POTUS now?!?!?! https://t.co/X2Kdfi5Jcu
— Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) June 9, 2021
“United States government official”? https://t.co/KikbwgzHNx
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) June 9, 2021
“Government official”? Twitter’s even helping as best they can.
Oh my they're not even pretending anymore. https://t.co/324oVD0BaY
— Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) June 9, 2021
Tryin to memorize “That’s DOCTOR Biden to you” in six different languages. https://t.co/L6xM8CJvg5
— Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) June 9, 2021
Gonna get weird when Jill Biden starts handing out cookies of herself.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 9, 2021