As we told you earlier, the GoFundMe that Matt Walsh set up to raise money for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s abuela in Puerto Rico was shut down after somebody in “the beneficiary’s family” said they would not accept the money (which was over $100,000 at the time). Refunds will be issued, but in the meantime, here’s how one media outlet reported on the GoFundMe effort:

Wow, did AOC herself write that headline?

It really sounds like something from the Babylon Bee:

There’s no shortage of people who wouldn’t mind being similarly “attacked”:

Maybe the Independent’s spin will catch on soon:

