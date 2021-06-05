As we told you earlier, the GoFundMe that Matt Walsh set up to raise money for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s abuela in Puerto Rico was shut down after somebody in “the beneficiary’s family” said they would not accept the money (which was over $100,000 at the time). Refunds will be issued, but in the meantime, here’s how one media outlet reported on the GoFundMe effort:

I committed a “personal attack” on AOC by raising 100 thousand dollars for her impoverished grandmother pic.twitter.com/Q0iUB77j2i — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 5, 2021

Wow, did AOC herself write that headline?

The media tried to spin the $100k raised by Matt Walsh for AOC’s grandma into a nefarious conservative “attack” 😂 https://t.co/F4j3q7tDsY — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) June 5, 2021

It really sounds like something from the Babylon Bee:

Rightwing blogger launches gofundme for AOC's Puerto Rico grandmother in latest personal attack https://t.co/7PWKyvyYKP — The Independent (@Independent) June 5, 2021

There’s no shortage of people who wouldn’t mind being similarly “attacked”:

Can you attack me next? Pretty please!!!! pic.twitter.com/bF4SHn7RIy — Rogue Penguin (@Rogue_40) June 5, 2021

You have my consent to attack my family. — A.Ozo (@AOzoli1) June 5, 2021

Please attack me. — Garrett Godlewski (@godlewski_g) June 5, 2021

Please personally attack me too. I could really use 100,000$ 🙏 — Neko-san 猫さん (@danshika93) June 5, 2021

I would be open to the idea of suffering a similar attack. 😉 — Mayor McSnark 🇺🇸 (@DailyPamphlet) June 5, 2021

Maybe the Independent’s spin will catch on soon: