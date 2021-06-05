As we told you yesterday, Matt Walsh announced that a GoFundMe had been set up to raise money to restore the ancestral home of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s abuela, who became a topic of discussion after AOC tweeted this earlier in the week:

Just over a week ago, my abuela fell ill. I went to Puerto Rico to see her- my 1st time in a year+ bc of COVID. This is her home. Hurricane María relief hasn’t arrived. Trump blocked relief $ for PR. People are being forced to flee ancestral homes, & developers are taking them. pic.twitter.com/wnRxLalA2D — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 2, 2021

People then let AOC know that she should be helping out rather than blaming Trump, but in the meantime the GoFundMe set up by Walsh raised over $100,000.

Now, however, the money will be refunded because somebody in AOC’s circle has declined to accept the donations:

UPDATE: “someone” in AOC’s abuela’s family told GoFundMe that she won’t take the money, even though AOC previously claimed that her grandma was in dire straits (and it was Trump’s fault). @AOC still hasn’t acknowledged this effort or thanked us. Here’s the email from GoFundMe: pic.twitter.com/MsM4ECLDX0 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 5, 2021

Tragically this charitable effort has been sabotaged by forces outside of our control. Still I’m grateful for the outpouring of support for abuela, even if AOC isn’t. But questions remain: Why didn’t AOC help her own abuela? Why was our help turned down? We are left to speculate. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 5, 2021

In the end, our campaign raised 100 thousand dollars and could have solved a problem in ten hours that AOC couldn’t solve in four years. We can all be proud of that. As for abuela, all we can do now is pray. pic.twitter.com/aKQLXXVnxE — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 5, 2021

As of now, AOC hasn’t tweeted about the GoFundMe effort, but it is no more.

Wow. Can’t imagine refusing to allow my grandmother, living in squalor, to accept the $100K raised for her https://t.co/1Rhb39Jdje — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) June 5, 2021

So AOCs abuela doesn’t need the money? https://t.co/lZ55hTOkSp — Bönä Fïdë S!ïm Lö (@BonaFideSlimLo) June 5, 2021

Somehow this will all end up being Trump’s fault… again.