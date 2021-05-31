Many states have been dropping mask mandates as people have been getting vaccinated and the virus spread has dropped considerably. However, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg thinks the airlines should remain under a mask mandate. How science-y is one of the reasons he gave for doing so?

Buttigieg: Mask mandates on planes a "matter of respect" https://t.co/jrTpSaaTXn pic.twitter.com/bq4qPde2y5 — The Hill (@thehill) May 31, 2021

Is virtue-signaling now part of the “science” going forward?

a "signal of virtue," if you will https://t.co/2m1r1AbQvt — Problematic Smirk (@FoundersGirl) May 31, 2021

“R-E-S-P-E-C-T, find out what it means to Pete…”

what happened to “follow the science” https://t.co/KogX9hn66Y — kaitlin, congressional fashion police (@thefactualprep) May 31, 2021

They’ve run out of excuses, but don’t seem to be willing to admit it.

I thought it was a matter of science. — Kyle Hunter, FRMetS (@KyleHunter) May 31, 2021

Did ANY reporter ask: “so it’s not about science as we were told?” — Suz Carragher (@TheRedDogInn) May 31, 2021

What is shutting down restaurants and small businesses about? — Sentinel (@3Sentinel4) May 31, 2021

They've run out of science….not that they ever had it. Every Covid restriction has been reduced to, "BECAUSE I SAID SO!" https://t.co/1WvHTL3Fbg — Shoebox is Infrastructure (@Shoeboxnre) May 31, 2021

Buttigieg has proven that he’s all about appearances over substance.