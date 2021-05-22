Nancy Pelosi has been issuing warning letters and fines to members of the House who violate her policy of always wearing a mask while on the floor. Earlier this week Rep. Thomas Massie filed his letter in the appropriate receptacle:

Rep. Massie has followed that up with a couple of questions for Pelosi about her justification for issuing fines:

Good question! And there’s one more:

We won’t hold our breath waiting for a response from Pelosi.

