Nancy Pelosi has been issuing warning letters and fines to members of the House who violate her policy of always wearing a mask while on the floor. Earlier this week Rep. Thomas Massie filed his letter in the appropriate receptacle:

Just filed @SpeakerPelosi’s letter warning me to follow her mask rule. pic.twitter.com/KwKlbAV0Ml — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 19, 2021

Rep. Massie has followed that up with a couple of questions for Pelosi about her justification for issuing fines:

.@SpeakerPelosi says House Physician’s guidance is why I’m getting fined $500 for not wearing a mask. 2 questions: 1. Is this the same Physician who said it was OK to bring a SARS-CoV2 POSITIVE member of Congress into the chamber to ensure she would win the vote for speaker?

… — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 21, 2021

Good question! And there’s one more:

2. Which Article, Section, and Clause of the US Constitution calls for a House Physician? — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 21, 2021

We won’t hold our breath waiting for a response from Pelosi.

We just saw @SpeakerPelosi mask less in the White House around 100 people. It looked like a super spreader event. Isn’t that what y’all call it? Lolol https://t.co/5eg5vbkvGe — M. Irvin Lomax (@IrvinML) May 22, 2021

That science/guidance doesn’t apply at the WH? Each branch has its own guidance? pic.twitter.com/FlqV0wTTfn — Susan M (@dazzee) May 21, 2021