Nancy Pelosi has been issuing warning letters and fines to members of the House who violate her policy of always wearing a mask while on the floor. Earlier this week Rep. Thomas Massie filed his letter in the appropriate receptacle:
Just filed @SpeakerPelosi’s letter warning me to follow her mask rule. pic.twitter.com/KwKlbAV0Ml
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 19, 2021
Rep. Massie has followed that up with a couple of questions for Pelosi about her justification for issuing fines:
.@SpeakerPelosi says House Physician’s guidance is why I’m getting fined $500 for not wearing a mask. 2 questions:
1. Is this the same Physician who said it was OK to bring a SARS-CoV2 POSITIVE member of Congress into the chamber to ensure she would win the vote for speaker?
…
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 21, 2021
Good question! And there’s one more:
2. Which Article, Section, and Clause of the US Constitution calls for a House Physician?
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 21, 2021
We won’t hold our breath waiting for a response from Pelosi.
We just saw @SpeakerPelosi mask less in the White House around 100 people. It looked like a super spreader event. Isn’t that what y’all call it? Lolol https://t.co/5eg5vbkvGe
— M. Irvin Lomax (@IrvinML) May 22, 2021
That science/guidance doesn’t apply at the WH? Each branch has its own guidance? pic.twitter.com/FlqV0wTTfn
— Susan M (@dazzee) May 21, 2021
Did we not just see maskless people at the WH? https://t.co/RTr7S8fLUI
— Nicole Pinkston🇺🇸 (@MRSpinkston85) May 21, 2021