Yesterday we told you about Rep. Thomas Massie and others who went maskless on the House floor in spite of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s mandate.

As it turned out, Pelosi sent out warning letters, and Rep. Massie filed his in the appropriate place:

Just filed @SpeakerPelosi’s letter warning me to follow her mask rule. pic.twitter.com/KwKlbAV0Ml — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 19, 2021

And notice how Pelosi prioritized the letter:

"important" 🤣 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 19, 2021

Massie made a solid point:

'Nancy Pelosi wasn't concerned about vaccinations when she secretly got her hair done.'

Rep. Massie on Pelosi's rule on mask being required on House floor. https://t.co/kI9vr32SYO — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 19, 2021

Fact check: TRUE.