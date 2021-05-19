Yesterday we told you about Rep. Thomas Massie and others who went maskless on the House floor in spite of Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s mandate.

As it turned out, Pelosi sent out warning letters, and Rep. Massie filed his in the appropriate place:

And notice how Pelosi prioritized the letter:

Massie made a solid point:

Fact check: TRUE.

