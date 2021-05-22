A former Secret Service agent who protected Michelle Obama when she was the first lady has made a claim that the mainstream media might eat up but is sparking skepticism elsewhere:

Michelle Obama’s lead Secret Service Agent reveals the Former First Lady could go nowhere in public without racial slurs being directed against her. She was outraged, but powerless to protect her from words and signs. She could only intervene if there was a physical threat. pic.twitter.com/S3arCGf82r — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 20, 2021

Many of you are asking why I didn’t name the Secret Service Agent if this is true. So here you go: her name is Evy Poumpouras. https://t.co/AtoOs358aT — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 21, 2021

There are reasons that many are skeptical of the claim:

Yet never reported once. Weird. — Okay. (@corrcomm) May 21, 2021

I don’t believe this. She was in public a lot at a time when when mobile cameras were already ubiquitous, in addition to media crews with cameras. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 22, 2021

Video or it didn't happen. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 22, 2021

If this was a constant occurrence, you surely have video evidence of it. — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) May 21, 2021

If it happened all the time, as the headline implies, shouldn’t there be more proof than just a claim from somebody with a book on the market?

This woman was also SS for Bill Clinton. She has tons of YouTube vids promoting herself. She's all about monetization of her former job. No doubt the Obamas are paying her well to push this fictional story of 'racism' in order to keep the Obama's legacy of racial division going. — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) May 22, 2021

Is this secret service agent named Jussie Smollett by any chance? — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 21, 2021

Her every move in public was on camera for 8 years and there has not been a single documented instance of racial slurs. I call BS on this agent. https://t.co/H0li6xd60y — Seizer Pouncicus🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@SeizerPouncicus) May 22, 2021

I’ll take Things that Never Happened for $500, Alex. https://t.co/uZxxP58RTX — AIB – yeah, its me (@AIBonthetwit) May 22, 2021

I call BS on this one.just trying to push more racial divide https://t.co/EPadnC1KbH — Dustin Wade Cordell (@DCordell_BFTBG) May 22, 2021

“Not a lot of racial division going on…let’s create some” Why is it just NOW being brought up? Why is none of it caught on camera!? If you buy into this you are the definition of a sheep. https://t.co/lvYcGZ5RF2 — Nishelle (@nichelle3232) May 22, 2021

