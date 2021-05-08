Before Donald Trump was in the White House for one term, the Obamas spent eight years there but apparently the racial division wasn’t healed during that time, nor was it intended to be. Michelle Obama made these comments this week:

Michelle Obama says she fears for her daughters “every time they get in a car” due to racism. “I worry about what assumption is being made by somebody who doesn’t know everything about them.” https://t.co/z67ODo0QAE — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 7, 2021

WATCH: Michelle Obama praises BLM, says she fears for daughters https://t.co/Az04IVlWRl pic.twitter.com/4FLve3OjRG — The Hill (@thehill) May 7, 2021

Michelle Obama worries about racial profiling when daughters drive alone https://t.co/rU0XIxgVD1 pic.twitter.com/eIcDo2VDBH — New York Post (@nypost) May 8, 2021

Have things gotten that bad on Martha’s Vineyard?

Jesse Kelly responded to the former first lady’s remarks this way:

I dream of an America that will one day give the Obamas a chance to succeed. https://t.co/C20Vh6lRT9 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 8, 2021

It is seriously amazing the people who live like GODS in this country and still whine about the place. Oprah, the Obamas, LeBron, etc.. Ungrateful losers spreading misery. All of them. Detestable. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 8, 2021

Hopefully things will work out for the Obamas.