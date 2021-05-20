Jen Psaki on Thursday might have dodged whether President Biden would support aid for Israel, but on the same day Biden said he’d support continuing to help maintain the Iron Dome:

JUST IN – Biden: US to resupply Israel's Iron Dome defense system. — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) May 20, 2021

President Biden pledges to "replenish Israel's Iron Dome system to ensure its defenses and security in the future." pic.twitter.com/v8mc3iXkbR — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 20, 2021

Wow, The Squad is NOT going to be happy with that response.

Liberals to have a nuclear meltdown in … 4 … 3 … 2 … https://t.co/ZpgpO1ZAmz — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 20, 2021

You know it’s coming. Pass the popcorn!