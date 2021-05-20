As you know, progressives including Rashida Tlaib, Bernie Sanders, AOC and others have called for a stoppage of U.S. aid to Israel.

BREAKING: House Dems Reject Measure to Boost Israeli Security Aid — For second time this week, House Dems refuse to back pro-Israel legislation, this time to fund Iron Dome missile defense https://t.co/HoN21X7UWx — Adam Kredo (@Kredo0) May 20, 2021

Does the Biden White House agree with many congressional Democrats? According to Jen Psaki’s response to Peter Doocy’s question at today’s briefing, we may never know:

Biden's Press Secretary Jen Psaki refuses to say if Biden opposes the House Democrats' effort to block aid to Israel pic.twitter.com/jvblv05oVG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 20, 2021

That was more of a “circle away” than a promise to circle back.