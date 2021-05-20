As you know, progressives including Rashida Tlaib, Bernie Sanders, AOC and others have called for a stoppage of U.S. aid to Israel.

Does the Biden White House agree with many congressional Democrats? According to Jen Psaki’s response to Peter Doocy’s question at today’s briefing, we may never know:

That was more of a “circle away” than a promise to circle back.

