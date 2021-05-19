In a shocking turn of events, socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is still railing against the United States for aiding and abetting Israel’s systematic campaign of defending itself from terrorists:

AOC, for one, is not going to stand by and allow the United States to help Jews. Not without putting up a heck of a fight:

We must let Hamas destroy Israel to protect human rights!

AOC’s antisemitic Squad sister Ilhan Omar is right there with her:

You know what else Congress should be questioning? Why it’s apparently OK for Democratic members like AOC and Ilhan Omar to effectively peddle Hamas propaganda with impunity.

Nikki Haley, who, as a former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., is very familiar with confronting blatant anti-Israel propaganda and terrorist apologists, is in a good position to set AOC and her antisemitic ilk straight:

We wouldn’t put it past AOC to be both mistaken and intentionally lying, as she’s repeatedly demonstrated her ability to be both.

AOC has made it abundantly clear over and over again that she will not let facts stand in the way of her preferred narratives, especially anti-Zionist, antisemitic narratives.

And she deserves to be called out for it, over and over again.

If Dems won’t do it, Nikki Haley will.

