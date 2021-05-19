In a shocking turn of events, socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is still railing against the United States for aiding and abetting Israel’s systematic campaign of defending itself from terrorists:

🚨 🚨 🚨 BREAKING NEWS: @AOC is preparing to introduce a resolution that would block the United States’ planned $735 million sale of bombs to Israel. https://t.co/pLfBw5tPnK — Alex Kane (@alexbkane) May 19, 2021

AOC, for one, is not going to stand by and allow the United States to help Jews. Not without putting up a heck of a fight:

The United States should not be rubber-stamping weapons sales to the Israeli government as they deploy our resources to target international media outlets, schools, hospitals, humanitarian missions and civilian sites for bombing. We have a responsibility to protect human rights. https://t.co/OctBNYFpwp — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 19, 2021

We must let Hamas destroy Israel to protect human rights!

It must be said here – amplification is necessary but not sufficient. Traction on this issue is very dependent on your calls to Congress. Retweets aren’t enough. Call your member of Congress & let them know how you’d like to be represented on this matter:https://t.co/t177CriorL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 19, 2021

Some tips on calling Congressional offices: 1. Don’t be scared! Our lines exist to receive your calls. 2. Call YOUR member. The one who represents your district. Look it up in the above link. 3. Be KIND and clear. You can firmly state your position without being cruel. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 19, 2021

AOC’s antisemitic Squad sister Ilhan Omar is right there with her:

But let’s make no mistake – even if the current escalation wasn’t raging, Congress should be questioning the sales of these types of weapons to Israel—and any country in the world that has committed human rights abuses. Congressional oversight on arm sales is long overdue. https://t.co/yAR9GwLHFN — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) May 19, 2021

You know what else Congress should be questioning? Why it’s apparently OK for Democratic members like AOC and Ilhan Omar to effectively peddle Hamas propaganda with impunity.

Nikki Haley, who, as a former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., is very familiar with confronting blatant anti-Israel propaganda and terrorist apologists, is in a good position to set AOC and her antisemitic ilk straight:

You are either mistaken or intentionally lying. Let's clear this up: 1. Hamas is using civilians as human shields to hide behind while firing rockets

2. Israel takes extensive measures to minimize civilian casualties

3. The media wasn't targeted, a terrorist organization was https://t.co/FEcMZnsi9b — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) May 19, 2021

We wouldn’t put it past AOC to be both mistaken and intentionally lying, as she’s repeatedly demonstrated her ability to be both.

AOC has made it abundantly clear over and over again that she will not let facts stand in the way of her preferred narratives, especially anti-Zionist, antisemitic narratives.

And she deserves to be called out for it, over and over again.

It's outrageous that there are seemingly no adults left in the Democratic party willing to call out AOC and her blood libels. — Ryan Hocker (@RyanHocker1) May 19, 2021

If Dems won’t do it, Nikki Haley will.

Thank you Nikki — Guy Spier ✡︎ (@GSpier) May 19, 2021