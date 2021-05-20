At today’s White House briefing, Jen Psaki did some more of that thing where she answers a question or comment from a reporter with a smirk and a return question. In this case it had to do with the president’s pipeline priorities:

When told that there’s concern around Biden killing the Keystone XL pipeline along with thousands of American jobs but allowing Russian pipeline Nord Stream 2, Biden's Press Secretary Jen Psaki smirks and asks "is there?” pic.twitter.com/9LxjvaaMRr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 20, 2021

“Is there?” Sen. Ted Cruz provided an answer:

We’re not sure which is the worst part of Psaki’s response to a serious question — the snark or the smirk.

and looks quickly to her allies in the press to see their reaction — Bert 🏇🏽🥃🏀 (@BourbonBoyHHI) May 20, 2021

Yes. Everything is wrong with allowing our enemies to produce their own oil but we can't. This is one big Biden L. https://t.co/ueSDgrG8vg — Noah Macomber (@nmacomber1776) May 20, 2021

Our enemies must love @JoeBiden’s @PressSec. She is nothing but a mouth piece for America last. https://t.co/IY8JZs3Z6i — Hooch (@RichardHooch) May 20, 2021

“America last” was pretty much the Biden campaign theme.

***

Related:

Peter Doocy asks Jen Psaki if Biden supports House Dems’ efforts to block Israel aid (brace for dodging)