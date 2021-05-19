As we told you earlier, President Biden had a major “please clap” moment during his speech to Coast Guard Academy graduates:

Biden has his "please clap" moment after making a wisecrack about the Navy at the Coast Guard Academy. "You're a really dull class. Come on, man. Is the sun getting to ya?" pic.twitter.com/9NIUa6yjju — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) May 19, 2021

Oof!

And if the line Biden delivered sounded familiar, it’s because Ronald Reagan said the same thing to grads back in the 1980s, except The Gipper got the reaction that Biden could only hope for:

Ronald Reagan, 77, versus Joe Biden, 78. pic.twitter.com/tDs1l1ke6d — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) May 19, 2021

Perhaps Biden should have just stuck with the basement strategy.

Biden apparently thought ripping off the Gipper would deliver the same enthusiastic applause https://t.co/PF0np3CPVB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 19, 2021

If that’s what Team Biden were hoping for it was a big ol’ swing and a miss!

Lmfaooo this is hilarious — BrokeAsFuck (@BrokeAsFuckWSB) May 19, 2021

Biden, the Plagiarizer-in-Chief. Plus, the armed forces loved President Reagan. https://t.co/4yhdsiY7eb — PJB (GatoGuapo) Big Tech Truth Goons are Fascists (@PJBottoms4) May 19, 2021