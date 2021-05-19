As we told you earlier, President Biden had a major “please clap” moment during his speech to Coast Guard Academy graduates:

Oof!

And if the line Biden delivered sounded familiar, it’s because Ronald Reagan said the same thing to grads back in the 1980s, except The Gipper got the reaction that Biden could only hope for:

Trending

Perhaps Biden should have just stuck with the basement strategy.

If that’s what Team Biden were hoping for it was a big ol’ swing and a miss!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Coast GuardJoe BidenRonald Reagan