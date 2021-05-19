LOL.

Graduates of the Coast Guard Academy apparently aren’t fans of President Biden’s “jokes” during his speech today:

"You're a really dull class. Is the sun getting to you?" President Biden quips when Coast Guard graduates don't laugh at his jokes. — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) May 19, 2021

You mean to tell us that, “You got a haircut that showed every damn bump on your head” didn’t kill with graduates?

Biden, speaking to the graduating class at the Coast Guard Academy, had them salute their parents here and then congratulated them on choosing a "more difficult path" than others. Among the challenges: "You got a haircut that showed every damn bump on your head," he said. — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) May 19, 2021

TBH, that joke wasn’t as funny as the one he told yesterday about murdering reporters:

After Biden jokes about running over a reporter trying to ask him about Israel, many reporters start laughing; he then peels off and the press corps breaks into hysterical laughter pic.twitter.com/7pVn5vqMpI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 18, 2021

We’ll go out on a limb and say this was his first of many “please clap” moments:

Joe Biden’s “please clap” moment: "Why you're a real dull class. I mean, c'mon man is the sun getting to you? I would think you'd have an opportunity when I say that about the Navy to clap." — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 19, 2021

Watch for yourself:

Biden has his "please clap" moment after making a wisecrack about the Navy at the Coast Guard Academy. "You're a really dull class. Come on, man. Is the sun getting to ya?" pic.twitter.com/9NIUa6yjju — Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) May 19, 2021

And watch the whole speech here:

Tune in as I address the graduating cadets at the United States Coast Guard Academy’s 140th Commencement. https://t.co/3Q7KCLMQ1W — President Biden (@POTUS) May 19, 2021

***