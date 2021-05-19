LOL.

Graduates of the Coast Guard Academy apparently aren’t fans of President Biden’s “jokes” during his speech today:

You mean to tell us that, “You got a haircut that showed every damn bump on your head” didn’t kill with graduates?

TBH, that joke wasn’t as funny as the one he told yesterday about murdering reporters:

We’ll go out on a limb and say this was his first of many “please clap” moments:

Watch for yourself:

And watch the whole speech here:

***

