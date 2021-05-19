Yesterday the CEO of Ford welcomed President Biden to an F-150 plant in Dearborn, Michigan:

Our whole team was so honoured to have President Biden drive our new F150 Lightening Electric Pickup in Dearborn and meet our team! Think he liked it, so does America – #1 vehicle and truck. Tomorrow evening Ford shows the world this new 100% American Innovation! https://t.co/c0ZvXXVJuq — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) May 18, 2021

Fast forward just ONE day…

Ford will idle both F-150 plants for 2 more weeks https://t.co/yeuXOzBO52 pic.twitter.com/Iu1XQnbn7m — Automotive News (@Automotive_News) May 19, 2021

Breaking: @Ford will idle both of its F-150 plants for 2 weeks, part of a significant addition of downtime at multiple plants announced today amid the worsening chip shortage Story posting shortly at @Automotive_News — Michael Martinez (@MikeMartinez_AN) May 19, 2021

That’s some Obama-level timing right there!

Impeccable timing to make this announcement less than 24 hours after Biden visit. https://t.co/1BcAy9Zbvt — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 19, 2021

that's just amazing timing. https://t.co/a5KuHF4Rfq — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) May 19, 2021

According to reports, two Ford plants that manufacture the gas-powered versions of the F-150 will be down at least two weeks, so maybe that’ll make the Democrats happy for a while on a climate change level.