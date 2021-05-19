Yesterday the CEO of Ford welcomed President Biden to an F-150 plant in Dearborn, Michigan:

Fast forward just ONE day…

That’s some Obama-level timing right there!

According to reports, two Ford plants that manufacture the gas-powered versions of the F-150 will be down at least two weeks, so maybe that’ll make the Democrats happy for a while on a climate change level.

