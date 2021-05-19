Yesterday the CEO of Ford welcomed President Biden to an F-150 plant in Dearborn, Michigan:
Our whole team was so honoured to have President Biden drive our new F150 Lightening Electric Pickup in Dearborn and meet our team! Think he liked it, so does America – #1 vehicle and truck. Tomorrow evening Ford shows the world this new 100% American Innovation! https://t.co/c0ZvXXVJuq
— Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) May 18, 2021
Fast forward just ONE day…
Ford will idle both F-150 plants for 2 more weeks https://t.co/yeuXOzBO52 pic.twitter.com/Iu1XQnbn7m
— Automotive News (@Automotive_News) May 19, 2021
Breaking: @Ford will idle both of its F-150 plants for 2 weeks, part of a significant addition of downtime at multiple plants announced today amid the worsening chip shortage
Story posting shortly at @Automotive_News
— Michael Martinez (@MikeMartinez_AN) May 19, 2021
That’s some Obama-level timing right there!
Impeccable timing to make this announcement less than 24 hours after Biden visit. https://t.co/1BcAy9Zbvt
— Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) May 19, 2021
that's just amazing timing. https://t.co/a5KuHF4Rfq
— tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) May 19, 2021
@biden/@KamalaHarris and their continued unintended consequences… https://t.co/wmES4w9g34
— GiraffinMeCrazy (@GiraffinC) May 19, 2021
According to reports, two Ford plants that manufacture the gas-powered versions of the F-150 will be down at least two weeks, so maybe that’ll make the Democrats happy for a while on a climate change level.