Do any of the words in American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten’s tweet about schools reopening catch your attention?

A “new infusion” of money — does it get any more “science” than that? It certainly doesn’t get more obvious as to what this was all about:

Trending

We’re anything but surprised.


***

Related:

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona thanks Randi Weingarten ‘for supporting getting back to in-person learning safely & quickly’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Randi Weingartenteachers unions