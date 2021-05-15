Do any of the words in American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten’s tweet about schools reopening catch your attention?

The wide availability of vaccines and a new infusion of federal education money have removed many obstacles that prevented schools from opening in person. We now have the resources and safety guardrails that we need to #ReopenSafely. https://t.co/64DEh0HRFN — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) May 15, 2021

A “new infusion” of money — does it get any more “science” than that? It certainly doesn’t get more obvious as to what this was all about:

“a new infusion of federal education money” teachers union president finally admitting what school closures were all about https://t.co/A7IpG0pbpH — Mrs. Kopp (@koppmom) May 15, 2021

The science didn’t change. She just got her payoff, and then got out of the way. https://t.co/jVnP8UtNbI pic.twitter.com/U7QRTh8UfL — Erik Soderstrom (@soderstrom) May 15, 2021

So, it was about money. It’s ALWAYS about money. Teachers were paid to sit home for a year. Nice work if you can get it. https://t.co/4wnacKOmQ0 — Sheryl #rescue #loveofcountry (@sav01) May 15, 2021

We’re anything but surprised.

"we got our ransom payments" https://t.co/DMLNrSkr5P — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) May 15, 2021

Is all of this making sense now folks? https://t.co/G0XZhX7Loi — Jooles (@JoolesAdams) May 15, 2021

Great extortion job Honey. — Bot and Paid For 🇺🇸 (@Gibberishone) May 15, 2021

"All you had to do was pay our extortion money" https://t.co/tbZyVlWenF — Sark's my Coach (@Tittlewk93) May 15, 2021

There should be a RICO investigation on this subject. — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) May 15, 2021

There's only one obstacle to all schools being open, Randi, and she's smirking back at you from the mirror https://t.co/Sr2yXBg2Oz — Colonel Dax (@The_Colonel_Dax) May 15, 2021

Extortion is a crime where I come from

History will not be kind to you, your greed & the damage you've inflicted#BidensAmerica https://t.co/zBeUZQ0JOJ — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) May 15, 2021



