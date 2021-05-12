Earlier we told you that President Biden’s remarks this afternoon included a pledge to invest more money in education after he was asked about rising gas prices and the reported ransomware attack on a company that operates a fuel pipeline. But that wasn’t the only thing the president told reporters.

When Biden wrapped up his comments and was leaving the room, there were some additional questions to which the president responded this way:

“Not supposed to”? Isn’t he the president? Was he joking? Unfortunately it’s hard to tell the difference with this administration.

And it’s barely been over the first 100 days.

