Earlier we told you that President Biden’s remarks this afternoon included a pledge to invest more money in education after he was asked about rising gas prices and the reported ransomware attack on a company that operates a fuel pipeline. But that wasn’t the only thing the president told reporters.

When Biden wrapped up his comments and was leaving the room, there were some additional questions to which the president responded this way:

President Biden goes to leave the lectern after a press conference but comes back, "I'm not supposed to be answering all these questions. I'm supposed to leave." At the end, Biden does walk away from a question about Americans' concerns over rising inflation. pic.twitter.com/VykilNtjMI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 12, 2021

President Biden to the press: “You guys are bad. I’m not supposed to be answering all these questions. I’m supposed to leave.”pic.twitter.com/4IrNfbYUuy — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 12, 2021

“Not supposed to”? Isn’t he the president? Was he joking? Unfortunately it’s hard to tell the difference with this administration.

This is the weirdest damn presidency. https://t.co/6ihA7KAv1R — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) May 12, 2021

And it’s barely been over the first 100 days.

Good lord we’re in trouble — Tyler (@QuietAmigo) May 12, 2021