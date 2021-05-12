As Twitchy reported earlier this week, the White House declared a state of emergency in 17 states and the District of Columbia in response to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which was reportedly hit by a ransomware attack. President Biden didn’t directly blame the Kremlin but said “there is evidence” the hackers or the software they used are “in Russia.”

What is the anti-pipeline president’s plan to address the gasoline shortage, or “supply crunch”? Secure more money for education so that we can train cybersecurity experts to keep this sort of thing from happening again.

Could we also restart construction of the Keystone XL pipeline while we wait for the new generation of cybersecurity experts to graduate from schools where they teach that 2 plus 2 equals 5?

We think he might have gone off-script on this one. Hopefully.

We would have put “learn to code” in the headline but we’re not sure if Twitter is still suspending people who use those three words in that order.

And we all know “greater investment in education” means more money for the teachers unions.

The administration informed us just a couple of days ago that the shutdown is a private-sector decision:

